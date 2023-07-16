Israeli PM Netanyahu discharged with implanted heart monitor after overnight hospital stay

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 16 : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged on Sunday afternoon following an overnight hospital stay with a heart monitor implanted on his chest, Al Jazeera reported.

The 72-year-old Israeli Prime Minister was rushed to Sheba Medical Center on Saturday following a dizzy spell. His office said that he was discharged from the hospital on Sunday after stating earlier that his test results were normal and that he was feeling “very good”.

PM Netanyahu had “completed a series of tests and is in excellent condition,” said Dr Amit Segev, Sheba’s head of cardiology.

“Our diagnosis, at the end of all the tests performed, including the laboratory tests, is that the reason for the hospitalization was dehydration,” Dr Segev said in a video statement, as per Al Jazeera.

As part of the cardiological tests, Sheba opted for “a subcutaneous (implanted) Holter” on PM Netanyahu to “continue regular monitoring” of his heart, Dr Segev added.

According to Netanyahu’s office, he spent the previous day at the Sea of Galilee, a popular vacation destination in northern Israel where temperatures spiked to near 40 degrees Celsius amid a heatwave. The veteran Israeli leader was dehydrated following a series of tests.

Last night, after Netanyahu was hospitalised, he released a video message on social media. With a smile on his face, he said he had been out in the sun on Friday without wearing a hat and without water. “Not a good idea,” he said, reported Al Jazeera.

Doctors told him he needed to stay in the hospital overnight for further evaluation. Israel's weekly cabinet meeting, which is traditionally conducted on Sundays, has been moved to Monday, according to his office.

Netanyahu is thought to be in good health overall, however, he was temporarily hospitalised last October after feeling ill during Yom Kippur rituals, a day when devout Jews fast.

Furthermore, he is on trial for several corruption charges in a case that has polarised the country. His government's harsh tactics towards Palestinians have sparked international condemnation and strained relations with the US, Israel's closest and most crucial partner.

