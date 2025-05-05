Israeli PM Netanyahu discusses IMEC with Cyprus President; recalls conversation with PM Modi

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 5 : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and discussed the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

During the meeting, Netanyahu recalled his conversation with PM Modi over the IMEC.

"One of the ideas that we talked about is IMEC, which is a very revolutionary and transformative development that we want to bring into place. I discussed it with Mr. Modi, Narendra Modi of India, just a few days ago. We want to have a common discussion with him," Israeli Prime Minister posted on X.

Netanyahu emphasised the deep ties between Israel and Cyprus, highlighting cooperation across political, diplomatic, economic, and security fields. "We have a long friendship, not only personal but also between Cyprus and Israel. We are going to discuss our cooperation in many fields, many fields: political, diplomatic, economic, security," he said.

Noting that the region is undergoing major change, the Israeli Prime Minister said, "Our region is in a great transformation. I think our actions in the war have changed much of the map of the Middle East but we are still being challenged by radical forces, aggressive forces from many directions."

Calling Israel and Cyprus "two democracies in the Eastern Mediterranean," Netanyahu stressed shared values and interests, adding: "We want to secure obviously our future in the best way that preserves prosperity, increases prosperity and security for our people."

He further announced a desire to resume the Israel-Cyprus-Greece trilateral summit: "We also want to have a trilateral meeting in Israel between Israel, Cyprus and Greece. We've done that over the years. We want to renew it as soon as possible and that is one of the things we'll do."

