Israeli PM Netanyahu lists six goals for economy during war

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 31 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday attended a meeting of the special Socio-Economic Cabinet chaired by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, during which he outlined the main responsibilities it faces during the war in Gaza.

Netanyahu said the special cabinet's first goal is to maintain Israel's macro-economic framework so that the economy will function and not collapse.

The second goal, he said, is to allow the IDF and the security services to conduct the war.

The third goal is to make sure that reservists are not financially harmed.

The fourth goal, Netanyahu explained, is to make sure that civilians and businesses that have been hurt as a result of the war are properly compensated.

The fifth goal, he said, is to move the economy forward to continued growth, by encouraging consumption and employment, as well as by assisting citizens.

The sixth goal is to rehabilitate the communities of the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip.

Separately on Tuesday evening, a heavy rocket barrage was fired at central Israel.

Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak, Givatayim, Ramat Gan, Jaffa, Holon, Bat Yam, Rishon Lezion and other nearby communities. There were no immediate reports of direct impacts or injuries.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Yemen's Houthi rebels also confirmed the Iran-backed terror group fired ballistic and cruise missiles and launched aerial drones at Israel on Tuesday.

Houthi spokesperson Gen Yahya Sarea said the attacks will continue "until Israeli aggression ceases."

The IDF said it intercepted two ballistic missiles, one cruise missile and several drones above the Red Sea heading in the direction of Eilat. (ANI/TPS)

