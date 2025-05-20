Israeli PM Netanyahu slams UK, France, Canada for opposing Israel's military action in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 20 : Following the United Kingdom, France, and Canada's strong opposition to Israel's recent expansion of military operations in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (local time) launched a sharp rebuke of those countries and their leaders, accusing them of rewarding Hamas's genocidal attack on October 7, 2023.

In a strongly worded post on X, Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel's commitment to achieving "total victory" against Hamas, aligning with US President Donald Trump's vision for resolving the conflict.

"By asking Israel to end a defensive war for our survival before Hamas terrorists on our border are destroyed and by demanding a Palestinian state, the leaders in London, Ottawa and Paris are offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7 while inviting more such atrocities," the Israeli Prime Minister said.

"This is a war of civilisation over barbarism. Israel will continue to defend itself by just means until total victory is achieved," he added.

Netanyahu recounted the origins of the conflict, noting, "The war began on October 7 when Palestinian terrorists stormed our borders, murdered 1,200 innocent people and abducted over 250 more innocents to the dungeons of Gaza."

The Israeli Prime Minister outlined conditions for ending the war, saying, "Israel accepts President Trump's vision and urges all European leaders to do the same. The war can end tomorrow if the remaining hostages are released, Hamas lays down its arms, its murderous leaders are exiled, and Gaza is demilitarised. No nation can be expected to accept anything less, and Israel certainly won't."

This came following a joint declaration by the UK, France, and Canada earlier today condemning Israel's expanded military operations in Gaza under the "Gideon's Chariots" offensive, which began on Saturday.

The European leaders criticised the "intolerable" human suffering in Gaza, Israel's restrictions on humanitarian aid, and settlement expansions in the West Bank, threatening further action, including sanctions, if Israel does not halt its offensive.

They also supported US, Qatari, and Egyptian-led efforts for an immediate ceasefire and a two-state solution.

