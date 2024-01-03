Israeli Police bust USD 11 million money laundering ring

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 3 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Police arrested two people suspected of running a USD 11 million money laundering operation following an undercover investigation.

The suspects allegedly forged financial documents for huge sums of money for families who were refused mortgages. The suspects then received illegal loans from the banks. One of the suspects is accused of impersonating a certified mortage consultant. (ANI/TPS)

