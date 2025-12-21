Israeli police detain suspects in Eastern Jerusalem car blast

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 21 (ANI/TPS): Israeli police arrested two residents of eastern Jerusalem on suspicion of involvement in detonating an improvised explosive device inside a vehicle while it was being driven, police said Sunday.

Officers responded over the weekend to reports of a car accident in which a private vehicle caught fire in the capital. An initial examination found that an explosion had occurred inside the car, apparently caused by an IED. One occupant was seriously injured and evacuated to the hospital, and the vehicle sustained heavy damage.

The suspects were arrested shortly afterwards, and police are expected to seek an extension of their detention in court.

It wasn't immediately clear if the incident was terror or criminal in nature. (ANI/TPS)

