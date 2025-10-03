Israeli police play Indian National Anthem on Haifa Day, video goes viral

Jerusalem, Oct 3 A video showing Israeli police playing the Indian National Anthem on Haifa Day recently has gone viral on social media, displaying the unique bonhomie between the strategic partners.

Israel-India Chamber of Commerce Chairperson Anat Bernstein Reich also shared the video on her social media handles on Friday.

The Israeli police had played Indian National Anthem during an event to mark the 107th anniversary of the Battle of Haifa. The ceremony was held in the presence of India's Ambassador to Israel J P Singh, Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav and several dignitaries, including military attaches from various countries, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) representatives, representatives of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CGWC), the Indian force from United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), and members of the Indian community in Israel.

While sharing a video from the event on X, the Indian Embassy in Israel wrote, "The Indian Embassy in Israel proudly marked the 107th anniversary of the Battle of Haifa and honoured the courage and heroism of the Indian soldiers – the cavalry from Jodhpur, Mysore, and the former Hyderabad – who liberated Haifa in 1918."

"The dignified ceremony was held in the presence of Ambassador J P Singh, Haifa Mayor Mr Yona Yahav, and a large number of dignitaries, including military attaches from various countries, IDF representatives, representatives of the CWGC, the Indian force from UNDOF, and members of the Indian community in Israel. Together, the community honored the sacrifice of Indian soldiers for this country – a legacy that continues to strengthen the strong and deep bond of friendship between India and Israel," it added.

In his speech at the event, Ambassador Singh said, "It is a matter of immense pride for me to stand here before you and pay homage to the brave Indian soldiers who during the First World War played a sterling role in the liberation of Haifa on 23rd September 1918."

He stated, "More than 74,000 Indian soldiers laid down their lives during World War I. Even today, Indian soldiers in the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force continue to serve in Israel in fulfillment of India's commitments to maintaining international peace and security."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor