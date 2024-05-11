Israeli population stands at 9.9 Million as Independence Day approaches

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 11 (ANI/TPS): Ahead of Israel's Independence Day on Tuesday, the Central Bureau of Statistics reported that the country's population grew to 9.9 million people on Thursday.

This includes 7.4 million Jews (73.2 per cent of the population), 2.08 million Arabs (21.1 per cent), and 564,000 others, such as Druze, Circassians, Armenians and others (5.7 per cent)

Since last year's Independence Day, the population grew by 189,000, an increase of 1.9 per cent.

According to the CBS, this included about 196,000 births, the arrival of about 37,000 immigrants, and the deaths of around 60,000 citizens.

At the time of Israel's establishment in 1948, the population was 806,000, a growth of a factor higher than 12.

Since Israel's founding, more than 3.4 million immigrants have arrived in Israel, of whom 1.6 million (47.1 per cent) arrived after 1990. (ANI/TPS)

