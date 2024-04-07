Israeli president arrives in Rwanda

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 7 (ANI/TPS): Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrived in Rwanda for meetings with international leaders and to participate in a ceremony commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Rwandan genocide.

During talks with dozens of international leaders in Kigali, Herzog will stress Israel's duty to bring home hostages held captive in Gaza by Hamas and the need for joint efforts to fight terrorism internationally. (ANI/TPS)

