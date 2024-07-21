Israeli President Herzog to lead diplomatic effort at Olympic games

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 21 (ANI/TPS): President Isaac Herzog will fly to Italy and France to represent the State of Israel at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games

During his visit, the President is expected to hold diplomatic meetings with the President of France, the President of Italy, the Prime Minister of Italy, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, the President of Paraguay, and other leaders attending the opening ceremony. He will discuss Israel's security challenges and promote the urgent need to return all the hostages to their homes.

On Wednesday, the President will visit the Olympic Village and affix a mezuzah at the Israeli delegation's building, and will participate in a memorial commemoration together with the Israeli delegation to the Games, the Olympic Committee, and bereaved families, marking 52 years since the Munich Massacre.

On Thursday, the President will visit Rome, Italy, where he will meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. He will then return to Paris to attend a reception hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron for the heads of state arriving for the opening of the Olympic Games.

On Friday the President will meet with members of the Jewish community in France. He will then hold a diplomatic meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. Later, the President and First Lady will participate in the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games along the River Seine.

"We are in the midst of a difficult and painful war, which is also reflected on the international stage," said Herzog. "At this time, it is especially important for the State of Israel to take our place resolutely and appear on every global stage, and particularly on such an important stage as the Olympics."

He added, "Our determination to hold our heads high, despite the pain we endure, and in defiance of terror and hatred, to stand firm in our rightas any sovereign nationto participate in the Games and do so with a high profile, with honor and great pride, as an expression of the resilient and inspiring Israeli spirit." (ANI/TPS)

