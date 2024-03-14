Israeli raids on Hamas facilities in Khan Yunis continue

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 14 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers continued raiding Hamas facilities in Khan Yunis, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday.

In the Hamad Towers district, troops conducted targeted raids on structures in the area, during which rocket launchers were destroyed. After identifying two terror operatives in the area, the ground forces troops directed an airstrike eliminating them.

Over the past two weeks, Israeli forces uncovered extensive terror infrastructure including a weapons factory, tunnel shafts, rocket launching positions and command centres among and beneath the Hamad residences. Large numbers of weapons, explosives and military equipment were also seized.

The complex of 40 residential buildings is named after Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, who financed the project with hundreds of millions of dollars.

In central Gaza, a Hamas squad adjacent to troops was identified and eliminated by tank fire. An additional terrorist in the area was killed in an aerial strike.

Meanwhile, a mortar shell fired toward Kibbutz Nahal Oz fell inside the Gaza Strip. Within minutes, the rocket squad responsible for the attempted launch was eliminated by Israeli aircraft.

In the area of Bani Suheila, three terrorists approaching soldiers were killed by tank fire. Troops also directed an airstrike that killed two terrorists by a weapons storage site.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor