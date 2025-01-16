Israeli residents take to streets following ceasefire deal with Hamas

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 16 : Following the ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, crowds took to the streets of Tel Aviv.

In a display of unity, people were seen singing songs and expressing their relief.

People were also seen beating drum and chanting slogans while holding banners of the hostages.

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in discussions with US President-elect Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden.

During these conversations, Netanyahu expressed his gratitude for their support in facilitating the release of hostages. He reaffirmed Israel's commitment to securing the release of all hostages and praised President Trump for emphasising the need to ensure Gaza does not become a haven for terrorism. Both leaders agreed to meet in Washington soon to further address these issues.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office in a post on X wrote, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke this evening with US President-elect Donald Trump and thanked him for his assistance in advancing the release of the hostages and for helping Israel bring an end to the suffering of dozens of hostages and their families."

"The Prime Minister made it clear that he is committed to returning all of the hostages however he can and commended the US President-elect for his remarks that the US would work with Israel to ensure that Gaza will never be a haven for terrorism. The two decided to meet in Washington soon in order to discuss this and other important issues," the post added.

Netanyahu also thanked President Biden for his assistance in advancing the hostage deal.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu then spoke with US President Joe Biden and thanked him as well for his assistance in advancing the hostages deal," the post said.

Notably, following the reports of Israel and Hamas agreeing to a ceasefire deal, Trump had said that this progress had been made even before his return to the White House. He also emphasised the potential for the "wonderful things" once his administration is fully confirmed and in power.

Biden on Wednesday had announced the successful negotiation of a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, ending over 15 months of conflict. The deal, structured in three phases, includes a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the release of hostages, including Americans, in the first phase.

