Israeli settlers try attacking senior army commander in West Bank

Jerusalem, Nov 23 Israeli settlers have tried to attack Commander of the Israeli Army's Central Command Avi Bluth and accompanying officers in the city of Hebron, southern West Bank, according to a statement issued by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The incident occurred during a mass Jewish religious event held annually in the city, the statement said on Friday, noting that "the group chased the commander, shouted derogatory remarks, and blocked the exit road on his way to operational activity".

Israeli state-owned Kan TV News reported that dozens of rioters shouted at Bluth "Traitor" and "Israel hater".

The statement said the Israeli Police arrested five of them, and the group was dispersed within a short time, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The IDF strongly condemns all violence of any kind against IDF personnel and views such incidents with utmost severity," it added.

Israeli settlers occasionally attack Israeli security forces in the West Bank to express dissatisfaction with actions or policies perceived as favouring Palestinians, such as evacuating illegal Jewish outposts or arresting and expelling rioters from the region.

Separately, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced earlier on Friday the cessation of the issuance of administrative detention warrants against Jewish settlers in the West Bank.

"In a reality where the Jewish settlers in Judea and Samaria (the West Bank) are subject to serious Palestinian terror threats and unjustified international sanctions, it is inappropriate for Israel to take such a severe step against them," the Minister said in a statement.

