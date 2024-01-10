Israeli soldier killed in Gaza, total toll spikes to 186

Tel Aviv, Jan 10 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday announced the death of another in the ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza, taking the total number of troopers killed in the ground offensive to 186.

The military identified the deceased soldier as Sgt. First Class (res.) Elkana Newlander (24), a combat medic in the 99th Division from Efrat.

According to the IDF, she was killed while fighting Hamas terrorists on Tuesday in central Gaza.

The army also said a reservist from the Yiftach Brigade was seriously injured in the same battle in which Newlander was killed.

The injured trooper is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

On Monday, at least nine IDF soldiers were killed in central and southern Gaza, while several others were also grievously injured.

The IDF is now focussing more on central and southern Gaza as most of northern Gaza is under its control.

The IDF has now intensified its ground offensive, which was launched on October 27, 2023, on central and southern Gaza as most of the northern part of the Hamas-controlled enclave is under its control.

