Israeli soldier seriously wounded in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 5 ( ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that a fighter in the "Sabra" Battalion of its Givati Infantry Brigade was seriously wounded earlier today in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

The fighter was taken to a hospital for medical treatment and his family was informed. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor