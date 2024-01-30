Israeli soldier wounded in Haifa attack stable after eight hours of surgery

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 30 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli soldier wounded in a car-ramming terrorist attack Monday morning is now in stable condition after completing eight hours of surgery. A spokesman for Rambam Hospital in Haifa, where the soldier was taken for treatment, said he underwent a series of orthopaedic surgeries conducted by three different teams from the hospital's orthopaedic department to treat injuries to his limbs.

The soldier was transferred to the hospital's intensive care unit for observation.

The attack took place at a Haifa naval base. After the soldier was hit by the car, its driver emerged from with an axe. Soldiers shot the terrorist when he tried to attack them. (ANI/TPS)

