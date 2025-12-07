Israeli soldiers kill terrorist who crossed yellow line in Southern Gaza
By ANI | Updated: December 7, 2025 23:00 IST2025-12-07T22:58:29+5:302025-12-07T23:00:12+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], December 7 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces said Sunday that troops shot and killed a terrorist who crossed the Yellow Line in southern Gaza and advanced toward them in a threatening manner. The forces identified the suspect and opened fire, eliminating him. (ANI/TPS)
