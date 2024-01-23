Israeli star of Netflix drama 'Fauda' to be released from hospital

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 23 (ANI/TPS): Israeli actor and musician Idan Amedi, best known for starring in the hit Netflix show 'Fauda,' will be released from the hospital on Tuesday, according to a statement issued on his behalf on Monday. Amedi was seriously injured while fighting in Gaza two weeks ago.

While serving in a reserve combat engineering unit in Gaza two weeks ago, an explosion left the 35-year-old Amedi unconscious for several days with shrapnel in his eye sockets, jaw and neck.

Amedi will hold a press conference at Tel Aviv's Sheba Medical where he will answer questions for the first time about his reserve duty, the injury and rehabilitation, and future plans. He is expected to begin home rehabilitation.

Amedi is best known for playing agent Sagi Tzur in "Fauda," a Netflix drama about an elite undercover team trying to track down a notorious Palestinian terrorist. Amedi joined the cast in 2017.

Amedi, who is of Kurdish descent, is a popular singer and has recorded five albums since 2011. His most popular song, "A Warrior's Pain," about the post-traumatic experiences of a soldier returning from war, was one of Israel's most popular songs in 2010.

He lives in Jerusalem with his wife and two children. (ANI/TPS)

