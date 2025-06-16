Israeli Strike Hits Iranian State Media Headquarters in Tehran During Live Broadcast; Video Surfaces

June 16, 2025

An anchor on Iranian state television was forced to flee during a live broadcast on Monday after an Israeli airstrike hit the headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting in Tehran. The anchor ran from the set as the explosion shook the studio during a live broadcast.

