Israeli Strike Hits Iranian State Media Headquarters in Tehran During Live Broadcast; Video Surfaces
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 16, 2025 21:44 IST2025-06-16T21:40:02+5:302025-06-16T21:44:00+5:30
An anchor on Iranian state television was forced to flee during a live broadcast on Monday after an Israeli airstrike hit the headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting in Tehran. The anchor ran from the set as the explosion shook the studio during a live broadcast.
BREAKING: Israeli airstrike hits Iranian state media pic.twitter.com/WBe2AnygUo— BNO News (@BNONews) June 16, 2025