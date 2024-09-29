Israeli strike kills senior member of Hezbollah intelligence Hassan Khalil Yassin in Dahieh strike

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 29 : The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) eliminated senior Hezbollah intelligence array terrorist Hassan Khalil Yassin in an additional precision strike in the Dahieh district in Beirut on Saturday, the military reported, according to a report by Jerusalem Post.

"Yassin stood at the head of a department responsible for the identification of civilian and military targets, on the northern border and deep within Israeli territory," the IDF said.

It added, "As part of his role, Yassin collaborated intensely with all of Hezbollah's offensive units, was personally involved in the planning of terror attacks that were executed during the war against Israeli civilians and soldiers, and planned additional attacks to be carried out in the coming days."

Meanwhile, Lebanon launched an attack on Israeli territory following the assassination of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah. In a post on X, IDF said, "Sirens sounded in the area of Jerusalem following a launch from Lebanon into Israeli territory."

The IDF announcement of another strike in Beirut came after the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Notably, a day before, IDF confirmed the killing of Hassan Nasrallah in the airstrikes carried out by the Israeli military in Beirut.

In a statement, IDF said, "Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorise the world."

Nasrallah was targeted at Hezbollah's main headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold known as the Dahiyeh, on Friday. The headquarters is underground, beneath residential buildings in the Dahiyeh, according to the IDF.

Meanwhile, IDF escalated their operation against Hezbollah by conducting targeted strikes on strategic weapon production facilities.

In a post on X, the IDF said, "Following precise intelligence, last night, the IDF intensified its operations against Hezbollah's force build-up through a series of targeted strikes on key weapon manufacturing sites. These included a facility used to produce and assemble missile and rocket launchers in southern Lebanon, as well as another site in the Beqaa Valley."

It added, "For years, Hezbollah has systematically operated to build up its capabilities and increase its stockpile of weapons. Weapons and components have been smuggled from the east into Lebanon and delivered to manufacturing sites, where a range of weapons are producedincluding precision-guided missilesto be used in attacks against the State of Israel. These strikes follow IDF strikes earlier this week on several smuggling routes used to transfer weapons from Syria into Lebanon."

Notably, in recent days, Israeli forces have conducted strikes in Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of several top Hezbollah commanders.

In a post on X on September 28, the IDF had said, "Muhammad Ali Ismail, the Commander of Hezbollah's Missile Unit in southern Lebanon, and his deputy, Hussein Ahmad Ismail, were eliminated in a precise IAF strike. Ali Ismail was responsible for directing numerous terrorist attacks against the State of Israel..."

"The strike followed the killing of Ibrahim Muhammad Qabisi, Head of Hezbollah's Missiles and Rockets Force. "This follows the elimination of the terrorist Ibrahim Muhammad Qabisi, Head of Hezbollah's Missiles and Rockets Force, as well as other senior commanders of this unit," the IDF added.

On September 27, the IDF had carried out a strike in Beirut which resulted in the death of Muhammad Hussein Srour, Commander of Hezbollah's Aerial Command

Sharing a post on X, the IDF said, "Commander of Hezbollah's Aerial Command, Muhammad Hussein Srour eliminated in a precise IAF strike in Beirut. Srour advanced and directed numerous aerial terrorist attacks aimed at Israeli civilians. During the "Iron Swords" war, he executed several terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers using UAVs and explosive devices."

It added, "In recent years, Srour led the manufacturing project of UAVs in southern Lebanon and established UAV manufacturing and intelligence gathering sites in Lebanon. He was also the commander in the surface-to-air missile unit, commander in the "Aziz" Unit of the Radwan Force and Hezbollah's emissary to Yemen and the Houthi terrorist regime's Aerial Command."

The strike on Srour also led to the death of two Hezbollah terrorists. In a post on X on September 27, IDF said, "2 Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated in the precise strike on Muhammad Hussein Srour Abbas Ibrahim Sharaf Ad-Din: Srour's deputy, Hussein Hany: senior terrorist from Hezbollah's missile unit who was close to Fuad Shukr."

It added, "Additionally, the terrorist Fuad Shafiq Khaz'al Khanafer, a senior operative in Hezbollah's surface-to-surface missile unit, was eliminated in another IDF strike."

On September 24, Israeli strikes in Beirut led to the death of Ibrahim Muhammad Qabisi, the Commander of Hezbollah's Missiles and Rockets Force.

In a post on X, IDF had said, "Ibrahim Muhammad Qabisi, the Commander of Hezbollah's Missiles and Rockets Force, was eliminated by an IAF airstrike in Beirut. Qabisi commanded several missile units within the Hezbollah, including the Precision Guided Missile Unit... He also served as a significant source of knowledge in the field of missiles and had close ties to senior military leaders in Hezbollah..."

