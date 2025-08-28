Israeli strikes across Gaza kill at least 11 people

Gaza City [Gaza], 28 Aug : Israeli strikes across Gaza killed at least 11 people, including five aid seekers, medical sources said, as reported by Al Jazeera on Thursday.

The latest strikes were conducted in northern Gaza's Jabalia an-Nazla area, as per Al Jazeera.

As of Thursday, Israel launched a mass arrest campaign, arresting 12 people across the West Bank. The arrested people were journalists, reform activists, and freed prisoners amid intense raids and home invasions.

Gaza's Health Ministry has recorded four deaths "due to famine and malnutrition" over the past 24 hours, including two children. This brings the total number of hunger-related deaths in the enclave 317, including 121 children, Al Jazeera reported.

No buildings remain standing in the southern part of the Zeitoun neighbourhood in Gaza City as the Israeli ground operation launched earlier this month demolished more than 1,500 homes, according to Gaza's Civil Defence.

All members of the UN Security Council, except the United States, jointly backed the IPC's declaration that famine in Gaza is a 'man-made crisis' on Wednesday, despite Israel and the US attacking the findings.

US President Donald Trump presided over a policy meeting on Israel's war in Gaza and post-war plans for the Palestinian territory with input from former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and former Trump Middle East envoy Jared Kushner, a senior White House official said.

Meanwhile, hunger has carved away at the bodies of Gaza's elderly, turning them into living skeletons. In Gaza's nursing homes, caregivers have little to offer to their elderly patients. Some are so weak that they can no longer move, as per Al Jazeera.

Israel has killed at least 62,895 people and wounded 1,58,927 in its war on Gaza. A total of 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, and more than 200 were taken captive, as per Al Jazeera.

