Israeli strikes hit Damascus

Damascus, Feb 29 Israeli aerial attack hit areas south of the Syrian capital, Damascus, according to the Syrian Defence Ministry.

The aerial attack originated from the occupied Golan Heights, targeting multiple locations on the outskirts of Damascus on Wednesday night, said the Ministry.

It added that Syrian air defence units successfully intercepted the missiles, with only material losses reported, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the Israeli missiles hit sites belonging to Iranian militias and Lebanese Hezbollah in Sayyida Zaynab and Babila, and resulted in casualties and missing individuals.

The observatory said it is the 17th Israeli strike recorded by the observatory this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor