Israeli strikes in Syria kill two
By IANS | Published: September 12, 2024 05:26 PM2024-09-12T17:26:21+5:302024-09-12T17:30:12+5:30
Damascus, Sep 12 Israeli drone and tank struck Syria's southern region of Quneitra on Thursday leaving two dead ...
Damascus, Sep 12 Israeli drone and tank struck Syria's southern region of Quneitra on Thursday leaving two dead and one injured, both pro-government media and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
An Israeli drone targeted a car on the Damascus-Quneitra highway at the entrance of the Khan Arnabeh area, killing one soldier and one civilian, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the pro-government radio station Sham FM.
In a separate incident, Israeli tank shells hit fields in the village of Rafeed in southern Quneitra, injuring a farmer. The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitoring group, confirmed the drone strike in Khan Arnabeh, saying that the two individuals killed were riding in a car targeted by the Israeli forces.
Israel has frequently conducted air and drone strikes in Syria, primarily targeting what it describes as Iranian-linked military infrastructure and shipments of advanced weapons to Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app