Israeli tanks equipped with anti-drone cages ahead of Gaza invasion

Tel Aviv, Oct 19 Israeli tanks amassing outside Gaza ahead of a potential ground invasion have been equipped with anti-drone cages, similar to those used in the Russia-Ukraine War, media reports said.

The Washington Post shared images showing Israeli vehicles with modified coverings whose purpose is to protect soldiers inside from any explosives dropped from drones, Jerusalem Post reported.

“My assumption is that the Hamas attacks gave Israel the impetus to install the cages more widely,” Mark Cancian, a senior adviser with the Center for Strategic and International Studies told the Post.

“It was probably something they had been thinking about before since everyone is watching the war in Ukraine closely.”

“An interesting question is whether these structures will become standard for armored vehicles in conflict,” Cancian stated.

“The United States has not equipped its tanks with cages, but this may be a lesson armies need to learn the hard way.”

Video footage from the Hamas attacks on October 7, showed how the terrorist group used drones to drop explosives on Israeli communication installations, helping to prevent a rapid response from the IDF, Jerusalem Post reported.

The drones, which appeared to be commercial drones easily available for purchase, have led to fears that this relatively simple method of attack could be adopted by other insurgent groups around the world.

The lack of response from Israeli security forces allowed Hamas to infiltrate several Gaza border communities and IDF army bases, murdering over 1,400 people.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor