Israeli troops violated rules by killing hostages who waved white flag: Report

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 16 : The Israeli soldiers shot and killed three hostages in Gaza who were unarmed and waving a white flag, violating Israel Defence Forces' (IDF) rules of engagement, CNN reported, citing an IDF official.

The incident was termed a "tragic, tragic event," and details indicate that the hostages were shirtless and came out of a building near IDF soldiers.

One IDF soldier felt that there were suicide bombers and so he opened fire, against the rules of engagement, resulting in the immediate deaths of two hostages and the third later.

The situation is complicated by intense combat in the area, with terrorists moving in civilian attire to create traps.

The hostages were identified as Yotam Haim, Samer Fouad Al-Talalka, and Alon Shimriz. An investigation is underway to examine the circumstances surrounding the killings, including a potential connection with a nearby building marked with SOS.

The three men came out of a building "tens of metres from our soldiers' position," the official said. At least one of the soldiers "feels threatened and opens fire. Two are killed immediately. One is wounded and runs back inside. The soldiers hear a cry for help in Hebrew and the brigade commander issues a cease-fire order but there is another burst of fire," as reported by CNN.

The third hostage died later. It remains uncertain if the second burst of fire killed the hostage or which of the three it was. More than one IDF soldier fired at the hostages, the official told CNN after briefing journalists.

"This was against our rules of engagement. I'll repeat that: This was against our rules of engagement," the official said.

The official also said there is "intense combat" in the area where the hostages were shot, and "terrorists there are moving around in civilian attire. They are wearing sneakers and jeans. They are trying to pull us into traps."

"Hundreds of metres from that location, there was a building with markings of SOS on it, and we are still looking to see if there is a connection between that building and the hostages," the official said.

An investigation is ongoing into the killing of the hostages, CNN cited the official as saying.

