Israeli volunteers rush to help families and soldiers amid war against Hamas in Sderot

By Ashoke Raj

Sderot [Israel], October 11 : Israeli volunteers have rushed to help families and soldiers in Israel who have been severely affected by the Hamas attacks by providing assistance and distributing goods in Sderot.

The volunteers also underlined that the people in Sderot and nearby regions are in a very very bad situation, as they need help with food and medications.

Speaking with ANI, an Israeli national volunteer, Malka said, "We are here because there is no one in the town and they need help. There are a lot of families that stay in this town and we are from a French organisation SSF (Sante Sans Frontieres), we work around the world: in Turkey, Israel, Ukraine, and now here."

"And, as you see, we got a lot of games, food for the babies, and we are delivering all of this stuff to all those who need it. There are many volunteers who have come here. We are making what they need here...There is no electricity in some places here and we try to do every bit we can do," Malka added.

Meanwhile, another volunteer, Israeli national volunteer, Aria Levy said, "We are here to save lives. What we want to do is save lives. We are in a very very bad situation. Our mission is to help the citizens in their homes. There are old people who need milk, who need bread, medicines...so what we do ..we serve them, we go to help them and take them to hospitals if they need."

"The terrorists here are going house after house, and killing everybody. Mother, children, babies...if you see, it is impossible to believe this. This is the Hamas group...We need to finish the Hamas. It's a terrorist organisation, we do not understand their logic...they will kill everybody...this is terrorism," he told ANI.

"We are civilians, we are not the defence forces...our weapon is our spirits. I am a volunteer. I live in Jerusalem...left everything behind, including my business, and I have 9 children...I left everything behind to support the people here. We are here to support the people, physically as well as mentally," added Avihu Cohen.

"People are not even able to understand what's been going on here. It is unheard of, this kind of situation. We have no obligation to be scared here. We have a strong army, and this army needs to strike back," he said.

As of now, the death toll on the Israeli side has crossed over the 1200 mark whereas nearly 1,000 Palestinians have lost their lives, including children.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he has ordered a "complete siege" of the Gaza Strip.

"I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip. There will be no electricity, no food, and no fuel, everything is closed. We are fighting human animals, and we act accordingly," said Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

More than 2 million people live in Gaza, who have been at the receiving end of the harsh blockade since 2007, but now, Israel aims towards a "complete siege" by denying Gaza all supplies in response to the unexpected and brutal Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor