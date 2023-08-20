Israelis killed in terror attack identified as father, son

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 20 (ANI/TPS): The two Israelis killed in Saturday’s terror attack in the Palestinian village of Huwara were identified as Ashdod residents Shay Silas Nigrekar, 60, and his 28-year-old son, Aviad.

The two were shot and killed at a carwash in Huwara, on Saturday afternoon. Responding Magen David Adom medics declared them dead at the scene. According to a preliminary investigation, the terrorist shot them at close range with a handgun and fled the scene in a vehicle.

Their funerals are expected to take place on Sunday in Ashdod.

The IDF has launched a manhunt for the killer and possible accomplices.

“Silas Shay and his son, Aviad, in their lives and in their deaths, were inseparable,” said Ashdod Mayor Yehiel Lasri. “All of Ashdod will mourn their murder during Shabbat in the severe shooting attack in which their lives were taken in such a cruel and criminal manner.”

According to the preliminary investigation, the Negrikars had spent several hours in Huwara, apparently running errands.

The IDF is also investigating the possibility that the murderer was tipped off to the presence of Israelis by a worker at the carwash.

Responding to the deaths, President Isaac Herzog said, “A sad Saturday that ends with great pain for two murdered, a father and son, in a serious attack in Huwara. Rest assured that the IDF and security forces will resolutely capture the abominable murderer. We must not let terrorism defeat us.” (ANI/TPS)

