Israelis may soon see more competition and lower prices for television services

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 26 (ANI/TPS): Israel’s Ministry of Communications published a legal memorandum for the regulation of broadcasting that it said will encourage the establishment of new channels and lower the prices of multichannel television in the country.

The Ministry also said its plan is to close the broadcasting councils and end intervention in the content provided. It will also cancel the license requirement for news broadcasts, encourage competition and diversity of opinions, offer a free business model, and cancel the offerings of basic packages. Such packages, as in America, are criticized for forcing consumers to take channels they do not want.

The Ministry also said it will promote more Israeli original programming, oblige broadcast of sports content by any means of distribution, and reduce costs.

Israel’s Minister of Communications Shlomo Karhi: “After many months of work, research and discussions, I am happy to present to you the new and comprehensive broadcasting law. We close the content councils, free the business model, and lead to a variety of opinions and lower prices for the consumer – the cellular reform now on TV!”

The minister said there will be more channels, more variety, more competition and more quality content and consumers will have more power to choose what they want.

In recent years, Israel has seen the proliferation of new television services offered through the internet. This has been made possible by advances in technology coupled with deregulation by the government. (ANI/TPS)

