Israelis speak out as war cabinet weighs response to Iranian attack

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 15 (ANI/TPS): While Israel's war cabinet met in Jerusalem to consider possible responses to Iran's attack, Israelis told The Press Service of Israel that they support retaliation.

"Yes, Israel more than needs to respond, it is obligated to do so, for the simple reason that these are the rules of the neighbourhood; those who do not respond are seen as weak and the treatment towards them will be accordingly," said Ofir Adiv, a PC technician at the Hadassah College in Jerusalem.

Asked if he feared a possible Iranian escalation, Adiv said he was, adding "I was also afraid of the UAV attack on Saturday night. In my view, whoever says that he is not afraid of it is probably lying, because this is not a clown terror organization, but a regional terrorist power and its capabilities accordingly."

Daria, a 23-year-old student from Maalot studying at the Ruppin College near Netanya, told TPS-IL, "We need to respond to Iran, of course we do, because it doesn't make sense to attack every country like that without a response." She was also concerned about a possible escalation, but said, "In any case war is a stressful thing and no one knows how things will turn out and where we will end up within the event."

But that support was not across the board.

"I think that Israel should not respond to Iran because it is clear to me that there is a power play by the powers here, and we are in the middle," said Maya, a self-employed social media accounts manager for various clients.

Maya, who is from Yahud, in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, said she was not afraid, "Because I feel that there is something here that we are not being told about and that there is an interest in not ending the war, not returning the abductees for six months."

Aviya, a father of two from Rosh Ha'Ayin told TPS-IL, "I am not afraid when I know our army and see the support of the armies of the nations that support us against the Iranians." He added that he took the precaution of stocking his safe room with food and water.

Other Israelis also stocked up on flashlights and batteries, filled their cars' gas tanks, and made sure to have extra cash on hand.

"You should be prepared for anything, in terms of preparation in the protected area, basic equipment, food, things in a protected area for a long stay," Daria explained. "I am very aware of this now after what we went through on Saturday night and I think the whole country will know how to prepare."

None of the Israelis TPS-IL expressed strong confidence in the government.

"There is some doubt about the government's ability to manage such an event," Daria said. "There are a lot of retarded things in our government that are difficult to understand... for example, the way it deals with the terrorists, or for example the attempts to get workers from the Palestinian Authority into jobs after what we went through on October 7." She called for stronger measures to be taken against Palestinian terrorists, and objected to recent government attempts to bring Palestinian laborers back into Israel after they were banned as security risks in the aftermath of the October 7 attacks.

On Saturday night, Iran launched more than 320 drones and missiles at Israel. Most of the drones and several cruise missiles were intercepted by the air forces of the US, Jordan, Britain and France without reaching Israel airspace. Israeli air defenses intercepted the remaining missiles.

One Bedouin girl was injured by falling shrapnel near the Negev town of Arad, and Israel's Nevatim Air Force base sustained minor damage. The army released footage of planes taking off and landing on Sunday morning. (ANI/TPS)

