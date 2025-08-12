Israelis waned to avoid outdoors for a few days

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 12 (ANI/TPS): In light of the extreme weather, heavy dust in the air and haze are expected in the coming days, along with an increase in dust and air pollution concentrations.

So Israeli authorities issued a warning for senior citizens and those with chronic illnesses to avoid staying outside during these days.

According to the Ministry of Health's recommendation:

"It is recommended to avoid staying outdoors and being exposed to heat and sun as much as possible. Be sure to drink water frequently, regardless of your level of activity, and stay in air-conditioned places as much as possible. Avoid unnecessary physical exertion. Whenever you are outdoors, it is recommended to wear a wide-brimmed hat, wear light, comfortable clothing, and apply sunscreen with at least SPF 30." (ANI/TPS)

