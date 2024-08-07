Israelis warned of increased cyber threats

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 7 (ANI/TPS): The Israel National Cyber Directorate detected an increase in attempts to hack into various Israeli systems and disrupt services due to the current security situation. These attempts are expected to increase.

These include: Attempts to break into telephone centers for automatic calls. Distribution of threatening messages. Distribution of emails with links to harmful files. Impersonating profiles on the network that distribute threatening messages. Fake news sites.

The Directorate urged the public to be more vigilant online, and to avoid sharing unverified and unofficial information.

The recommendations include simple steps: Avoid answering unidentified calls from abroad if you are not expecting such a call. In WhatsApp - set to mute calls from an unknown source.

If you answered a threatening call - hang up immediately, block the source and report it. Know that even if you answered the call - there is no damage to the phone.

Avoid clicking on suspicious links and files. Strengthen the protection of your social networks, add an additional identification code to the password, also in WhatsApp. (ANI/TPS)

