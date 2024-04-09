Israelis warned to be prepared for mosquito season

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 9 (ANI/TPS): With the start of spring, Israel expects a wave of mosquitoes. In preparation for the passover holiday, the Ministry of Environmental Protection called on the public to make "informed and controlled" use of pesticides.

Spring brings with it ideal conditions for the development of sanitary pests, explained the ministry.

With the opening of the season, the Ministry of Environmental Protection calls on the general public to take some simple actions to prevent the appearance of sanitary pests in the living environment - without any need for chemical extermination, but through treatment and prevention.

Preventing the appearance of pests by maintaining cleanliness and closing the entrances of pests to the living environment are more environmentally and even economically correct actions in relation to the use of pesticides. (ANI/TPS)

