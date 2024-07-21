Israel's airstrike on Yemen a clear message to Tehran

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 21 (ANI/TPS): Israel's airstrike on Yemen's Red Sea port of Al Hudaydah marks a significant shift in Jerusalem's response to the more than 200 missiles and drones launched by the Houthis since October.

While Israel has chosen to ignore the Iran-backed Houthi attacks until now, it was a matter of time before the attacks caused casualties demanding a response.

The operation sent shockwaves through the region. The port of Al Hudaydah, a critical lifeline for the Houthis, was set ablaze, leading to widespread panic among residents. Eyewitnesses reported long lines at gas stations as people scrambled to fill their tanks amidst fears of further attacks. The flames and explosions from the burning port were broadcast across the Arab world.

Weapons warehouses were damaged, but striking 20 fuel depots also caught regional attention for two reasons. Targeting fuel underscores Israel's strategic intent to disrupt and dismantle the Houthis' support systems. It also sends a message to Tehran that Israel may also hit sensitive Iranian oil facilities.

The Houthis responded swiftly, albeit unsuccessfully, launching a surface-to-surface missile toward Tel Aviv which was intercepted near Eilat.

Speculation abounds if and which Arab nations may have facilitated the Israeli strike. Saudi Arabia, whose oil facilities have been previously targeted by the Houthis, denied any involvement.

Iran, meanwhile, condemned the airstrike and warned against what it called Israeli "adventurism."

The strike was in retaliation for a drone attack on Tel Aviv on Friday, which killed an Israeli man and injured seven others. Killed in that attack was Yevgeny Ferder, a 50-year-old Belarussian immigrant. The Houthi drone took an unusual path from Yemen over Egyptian airspace before circling back over the Mediterranean towards Tel Aviv.

The Houthis have launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel since October, but Friday's attack was the first to result in casualties.

IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari told reporters Israel acted alone in launching the airstrike on its own and called on the international community to stand by Israel.

"Israel expects the countries of the world to stand on one front, this is a common international interest," Hagari said.

The Houthis vowed in early December to target any Israel-bound ship in the Red Sea, regardless of its ownership. They have attacked or harassed numerous ships, hijacked the MV Galaxy Leader in November and are holding its crew of 25 hostage.

From bases along the Yemeni coast, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels have threatened ships in the Red Sea as they traverse the Bab el-Mandeb Straits, a narrow maritime choke point between the Arabian Peninsula and Africa. The majority of the world's oil passes through the strait from the Indian Ocean towards the Suez Canal and the Mediterranean Sea. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor