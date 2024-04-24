Israel's army orders immediate evacuation in Gaza

Jerusalem, April 23 Israel has ordered residents of the city of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip to evacuate "urgently" ahead of a new planned onslaught in the area.

"You are in a dangerous combat zone," Avichay Adraee, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), wrote on Tuesday on the social media platform X.

He said that the army has an imminent plan to "act with great force" against militant infrastructures in the area, Xinhua news agency reported.

"For your safety, evacuate immediately," he urged.

Israeli attacks intensified on Tuesday, with reports of intense strikes in the northern regions, where the IDF had previously pulled back some of its forces, as well as in central and southern areas.

Earlier on Tuesday, four rockets were fired from Gaza toward Sderot, a city in southern Israel, triggering air raid sirens but causing no injuries, according to Israeli rescue services.

A garage caught fire due to remnants of an interceptor missile launched at the rockets, according to Israel's state-owned Kan TV news.

The Palestinian death toll in Gaza has risen to 34,183, mostly civilians, according to the enclave's Health Ministry's statement on Tuesday.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor