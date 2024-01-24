Israel's Defence Minister meets with visiting Dutch counterpart

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 24 (ANI/TPS): On Wednesday, Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant hosted his Dutch counterpart, Minister of Defence Kajsa Ollongren, at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Tel Aviv.

The Ministers held a one-on-one discussion followed by a wider briefing together with their respective teams. The meeting was attended by Head of the Strategic Planning Directorate Maj. Gen. Eliezer Toledano, Head of the International Cooperation Directorate in the MOD Yair Kulas, Chief of Staff to the Minister of Defence Shachar Katz and Military Secretary Brig. Gen. Guy Markizano.

Minister Gallant provided her with a strategic overview of security and policy challenges on all fronts, while Maj. Gen. Toldenano provided an operational briefing on developments in the war against the Hamas terrorist organization, and the threat posed by Hezbollah in the north.

Gallant highlighted the source of instability across the region - Iran, and stressed the important role of the international community in addressing Iran's regional aggression and nuclear ambitions.

The Minister expressed his appreciation to Minister Ollongren for visiting Israel a second time since the outbreak of the war - an expression of the solidarity and partnership between the countries' defense establishments and nations.

Gallant referred to the meeting as "an expression of the solidarity and friendship between our establishments and nations."

Ollongren also went to Ramallah Wednesday where she met with the Palestinian Authority's Minister of the Interior Ziad Han al-Reeh.

"The Netherlands is committed to the two-state solution and the strengthening of the Palestinian security sector," she said. (ANI/TPS)

