Israel's Defence Minister warns of Jihadists infiltrating Gaza from Egypt

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 11 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz has instructed the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) to prevent jihadist protesters from entering Gaza from Egypt.

"I expect the Egyptian authorities to prevent the arrival of jihadist protesters at the Egypt-Israel border and not to allow them to carry out provocations and try to enter Gaza - something that would endanger the safety of IDF soldiers and we will not allow it," said Katz.

"These jihadist protesters also endanger the Egyptian regime and pose a threat to all moderate Arab regimes in the region," he added.

"Their desire to join and assist Hamas stems from an identity of views with the murderous terrorist organization of Jew hatred and the desire to impose the ideas of radical Islam with the support of the Iranian axis of evil throughout the region." (ANI/TPS)

