Israel's Elbit secures USD 260M contract to protect German military aircraft
By ANI | Updated: July 28, 2025 14:49 IST2025-07-28T14:40:50+5:302025-07-28T14:49:40+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], July 28 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Elbit Systems announced Monday it was awarded a USD 260 million contract by Airbus Defence and Space to supply its J-MUSI Directed Infrared Counter Measures (DIRCM) systems for Germany's A400M military transport aircraft.
Designed to protect aircraft from infrared-guided missile threats, Elbit's DIRCM uses lasers and imaging to autonomously detect and disrupt incoming missiles.
The six-year deal was approved by Germany's Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and Operations. (ANI/TPS)
