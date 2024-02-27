Israel's Energy Ministers seeks country's admission to IEA

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 27 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Eli Cohen met with the US Ambassador to Israel, Jack Lowe, to promote the State of Israel's accession to the International Energy Agency (IEA), with the aim of strengthening Israel's political status, increasing investments in research, development and joint ventures in energy and promoting regional initiatives with the US.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) is the largest international body in the field of energy, and 31 leading countries are members of it, such as: Greece, Germany, the US, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, Great Britain and Hungary. Belonging to the organization provides backup, support and exchange of knowledge among the member states, and has the ability to help promote the regional and global status of the State of Israel.

Minister Cohen said that Israel joining the International Energy Agency will "strengthen Israel's position in the region, and strengthen Israel's relationship with the US and our neighboring countries." (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor