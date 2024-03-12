Israel's exports drop in 2023

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 12 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics reported that the country's foreign trade price indices for the year 2023 dropped.

In 2023 Israel's export price index decreased by 2.2 per cent, following an increase of 6.5 per cent in 2022.

The import price index decreased by 3.6 per cent.

The price index of exports by the manufacture of refined petroleum products industry decreased by 17.5 per cent.

The import price index of fuels decreased by 20.5 per cent.

The price index of manufactured exports by high technology industries (39 per cent of manufactured exports excluding diamonds) increased by 1.2 per cent in 2023, following a decrease of 0.8 per cent in 2022.

The price index of exports by the manufacture of air and spacecraft and related machinery products industry increased by 5 per cent in 2023.

The price index of manufactured exports by medium-high technology industries (39 per cent of manufactured exports excluding diamonds) decreased by 4.2 per cent in 2023. Detailed data by industries, point to a decrease of 8.4 per cent in the price index of exports by the manufacture of chemical and chemical products industry.

In the last quarter (Q4) of 2023 the price index of most of the components of imports decreased.

The export price index (excluding ships, aircraft and diamonds) decreased by 1 per cent in Q4 2023, compared to an increase of 4 per cent in Q4 2022.

The import price index (excluding ships, aircraft, fuels and diamonds) decreased by 0.8 per cent in Q4 2023, compared to an increase of 5.4 per cent in Q4 2022. (ANI/TPS)

