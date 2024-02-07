Israel's FM tells senior UN official UNWRA can't be trusted

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 7 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz met Tuesday with Sigrid Kaag, the UN operations coordinator, and discussed with her the matter of providing aid to Gaza.

Katz said he, "made it clear to her emphatically that transferring of the humanitarian aid to Gaza through the organization UNRWA, which is part of the Hamas infrastructure, whose employees participated in the October 7 massacre and which transfers a significant part [of the aid] to Hamas must be stopped." (ANI/TPS)

