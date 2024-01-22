Israel's FM works for hostages' freedom in meetings with EU Leadership

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 22 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, met on Monday in Brussels with Margaritis Schinas, Vice President of the European Commission and Oliver Varhelyi, the EU Commissioner for Neighbourhoods and Enlargement. Katz is in Brussels to attend the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the European Union (FAC).

Katz said his agenda there is to "secure unified EU Council support for Israel's self-defence measures against Hamas and to ensure the safe return of all our hostages."

"It's about protecting our citizens and standing firm against terrorism, he added.

On his meeting with Schinas, Katz said he expressed gratitude to the Vice-President for his dedication to Holocaust remembrance and his "vital efforts in combating antisemitism, especially in the wake of the October 7 attack."

"His support for the release of all abductees from Hamas is crucial," added Katz.

Vice-President Schinas said the two reaffirmed common efforts to promote Holocaust remembrance and combat antisemitism and also discussed the situation in the Middle East and the need to avoid regional escalation.

"The EU will keep calling for the release of all hostages held by Hamas," he said.

Minister Katz called Oliver Varhelyi "a true friend" and said he is "always standing up against antisemitism and for our right to defend ourselves."

Varhelyi said that he and Katz "see eye to eye on many issues" and pledged the "Unwavering commitment to the security of Israel and fighting antisemitism." (ANI/TPS)

