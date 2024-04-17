Israel's Foreign Minister launches diplomatic campaign against Iran

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 17 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday launched a diplomatic offensive against Iran, which he said would be carried out alongside Israel's military response - whatever that may be - to that country's firing of hundreds of missiles and the UAVs (drones) at Israel the other day.

To that end, Tuesday morning he sent letters to 32 countries and spoke with dozens of foreign ministers and leading figures around the world calling for sanctions to be imposed on the Iranian missile project and that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps be declared a terrorist organization, as a way to curb and weaken Iran.

"Iran must be stopped now - before it is too late," said Katz. (ANI/TPS)

