Israel's Foreign Minister says Iran still seeks nuclear weapons, return to sanctions inevitable

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 28 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Thursday issued a statement alleging that, even after Israel and the US operation against Iran's nuclear program in June, Iran hasn't "abandoned its desire to acquire a nuclear weapon."

Sa'ar added that a move by the E3 (the EU's "big three" France, Germany, and Italy) to "initiate the return of UN sanctions on Iran is inevitable. It is an important step in the diplomatic campaign to counter the Iranian regime's nuclear ambitions." (ANI/TPS)

