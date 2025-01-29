Israel's Foreign Minister talks Gaza ceasefire with Finnish counterpart

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 29 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar spoke with Finnish Minister of Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen regarding regional and bilateral issues.

Sa'ar said he briefed her on the framework for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza under the current ceasefire agreement and emphasized that Israel, "will not accept Hamas' rule over Gaza, as it undermines our security and regional stability," and expressed his, "will to strengthen our bilateral relations."

Sa'ar invited his counterpart to visit Israel soon.

For her part, Valtonen described their telephone discussion as "useful" and said they discussed the "importance of the full implementation of all phases of the Gaza ceasefire-hostage agreement."

Valtonen said that she also "raised the significance of humanitarian efforts, including UNRWA's possibility to fulfil its mandate in the occupied Palestinian territory."

UNRWA - the UN Relief Works Agency in Gaza- has been banned from operating under a new Israeli law that goes into effect on Thursday. The law was passed because UNWRA has employed Hamas terrorists, including ones who took part in the October 7 Hamas massacre. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor