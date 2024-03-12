Israel's Foreign Ministers slams UN Secy Gen for 'unacceptable' response to Hamas massacre

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 12 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, sent a letter of rebuke to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres over his response to the atrocities committed by the Hamas terrorist group during the massacre of October 7, 2023.

"Your response to the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists is unacceptable," wrote Katz. "The indifference you showed towards the report on the sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas terrorists, a report written with great courage, is disappointing."

Katz went on to say that Guterres' "unwillingness to take a firm international stance against these atrocities indicates a clear bias."

"If the victims were not Jews or Israelis, we would have seen a much stronger response from you," he added.

Katz told Guterres that his tenure at the UN will be remembered for diminishing that organization's status to "an all-time low, which allowed it to become a focus of anti-Semitism and anti-Israel incitement."

"To ensure justice and preserve human rights, you must act for the immediate and unconditional release of all the people kidnapped by Hamas." (ANI/TPS)

