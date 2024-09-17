Israel's Minister of Defence Gallant updates senior advisor to US President Biden on war

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 17 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant hosted the Senior Advisor to President Biden, Amos Hochstein, at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv.

The parties discussed the efforts made to change the security situation on Israel's northern border, and to ensure the safe return of Israel's northern residents to their homes. Those living near the border with Lebanon were evacuated because of continued attacks made by Hezbollah terrorists based in Lebanon.

During the meeting, the Minister and IDF (Israel Defense Forces) officials presented a summary of the IDF's operations against Hezbollah forces.

Minister Gallant emphasized that the possibility for an agreement is running out as Hezbollah continues to "tie itself" to Hamas, and refuses to end the conflict.

"Therefore, the only way left to ensure the return of Israel's northern communities to their homes, will be via military action," said his office.

Minister Gallant emphasized the importance of U.S. support for Israel's right to self-defense and for Israel's commitment to returning citizens to their homes in northern Israel, following a change in the security situation in the area.

The Minister expressed his appreciation to Advisor Hochstein for his efforts to achieve a framework as it relates to the northern border. (ANI/TPS)

