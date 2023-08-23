Israel’s Ministerial Committee on Civilian Sector Preparedness for Emergency Situations holds first meeting

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 23 (ANI/TPS): Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, convened the first meeting of the Ministerial Committee on Civilian Sector Preparedness for Emergency Situations.

The meeting concentrated mainly on earthquakes. The State of Israel is located on the Syrian-African Rift – a border between two plates under the Earth’s surface – and so, as the Prime Minister put it, the country has “places that are destined for trouble.”

“We are now relating to two main items,” said Netanyahu. “One is to issue warnings and directives to the public on what to do in the event of an earthquake. We will hold a major exercise in November. The second is to carry out preventive action by reinforcing structures in the most dangerous places.”

The committee established a separate director generals committee (composed of the directors of the relevant government agencies) on this matter, which will be led by the Defense Minister and the participating ministers. Netanyahu said he would also be involved.

“The main thing is to prepare the State of Israel for earthquakes and other mishaps,” he added. “We believe that with proper preparations we will greatly reduce the damage and the price we will pay. We will do it and we will succeed.”

Established earlier this year, the Ministerial Committee on Civilian Sector Preparedness for Emergency Situations includes the Prime Minister, Defense Minister, Finance Minister, National Security Minister, Interior Minister and other cabinet ministers whose departments are related to the committee’s purview. (ANI/TPS)

