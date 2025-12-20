Israel's national drone initiative is advancing

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 20 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Transportation's National Drone Initiative is advancing by integrating technological experiments for the continuous operation of commercial and public services.

Future drone service models will soon be tested in the fields of healthcare, logistics and municipal services, including the transfer of medical equipment and blood between hospitals, retail deliveries and the transfer of equipment to gas rigs and ships.

The project, operated by the Ayalon Routes Company, in collaboration with the Innovation Authority and government ministries, regulators, local authorities, and technology companies, is now progressing from a combination of flight tests and spot demonstrations to a practical examination of the continuous operation of drones for commercial and public use. (ANI/TPS)

