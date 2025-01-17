Israel's National Security Minister Ben Gvir calls ceasefire deal "reckless," threatens to party from government

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 17 : Israel's Minister of National Security and far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir strongly criticised the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, calling it "reckless."

He said that the deal would undermine the achievements of the war and emphasised that if the deal is approved, his party, Otzma Yehudit, will quit the government.

In a rough translation of a post on X, he wrote, "The deal that is taking shape is a reckless deal. It includes the release of hundreds of murderous terrorists, the return of thousands of terrorists to the northern Gaza Strip, a withdrawal from the Philadelphia axis, and a cessation of fighting, and thus the deal will effectively erase the achievements of the war."

He added, "Not only that, it does not lead to the release of all the hostages, it leaves the fate of the remaining hostages who are not included in the deal uncertain, and it will lead to an end to the war when Hamas has not yet been defeated, with a significant ability to rebuild itself. Therefore, if this reckless deal is approved and implemented, the Otzma Yehudit party will not be part of the government and will withdraw from it."

If the war on Hamas is renewed with force in order to decide and realize the war's unachieved goals, we will return to the government.

He further said, "I also call on members of the Religious Zionist Party, as well as the ideological Knesset members in the Likud, to act similarly, and together with us to prevent the implementation of the reckless surrender deal."

Earlier on Wednesday, Qatar, Egypt, and the US, in a joint statement, confirmed that Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage release deal that is likely to take effect on January 19.

The Qatar Foreign Ministry, in a statement on Wednesday, said that both parties have reached an agreement to release hostages in exchange for hostages and prisoners.

US President Joe Biden also announced the successful negotiation of a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, ending over 15 months of conflict. The deal, structured in three phases, includes a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the release of hostages, including Americans, in the first phase.

Biden also highlighted the diplomatic effort involved, noting the pressure from Israel and US support, as well as a coalition of 20 countries that stood against attacks from the Houthis.

Following the ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in discussions with US President-elect Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor