Israel's National Security Minister calls for crushing of Palestine as UK, Canada, Australia recognise state

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 21 : Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Sunday condemned the recognition of a Palestinian state by the UK and Canada and called for the crushing of Palestine.

Gvir said that he will submit an application demanding sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

In a post on X, he said, "The recognition by Britain, Canada, and of a "Palestinian" state, as a reward for theukhba murderers, demands immediate countermeasures: the immediate application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the complete crushing of the "Palestinian" terror authority. It is my intention to submit a proposal for the application of sovereignty to the upcoming government meeting."

ההכרה של בריטניה קנדה ואוסטרליה כמדינה "פלסטינית", כפרס לרוצחי הנוח'בות, מחייבות צעדי נגד מיידיים: החלת ריבונות מיידית ביהודה ושומרון וריסוק מוחלט של רשות הטרור ה"פלסטינית". בכוונתי להגיש לישיבת הממשלה הקרובה הצעה להחלת ריבונות. — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) September 21, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country "won't commit suicide" by welcoming a Palestinian state "because of Europe's political needs," Sky News reported.

Spokeswoman Shosh Badrosian shared the comments in remarks during a short news conference.

"There have been media reports suggesting the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is planning on announcing the UK's recognition of a Palestinian state today, a manoeuvre that Prime Minister Netanyahu has called absurd and simply a reward for terrorism," she said, as quoted by Sky News.

"The Prime Minister has made it very clear to me that his message to nations that are taking the avenue to disregard the sheer, utter chaos Hamas has thrusted Gaza into, and Israel, including our soldiers families and, of course, hostages still held in Hamas captivity, that the people of Israel aren't going to commit suicide because of the political needs of European politics," she added, as per Sky News.

Israel has been vocal in opposing the British decision and those taken by other Western nations.

Badrosian also confirmed that Netanyahu will be travelling to New York for the UN General Assembly in the week when some nations will be announcing a recognition of Palestine to put forth his case.

